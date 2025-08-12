Twin Sisters Dog Sit For Their Mom, But A Scheduling Conflict And A Misunderstanding Lead To Bickering About Who Should Feed The Dogs

If you’re a pet owner, it’s vital to have someone you can trust watch your pets when you’re out of town, and while some pets (like cats) can be left on their own for quite awhile, other pets (like dogs) tend to need more time and attention.

In today’s story, one woman leaves her twin daughters in charge of her dogs while she’s away, but even though they try to keep their schedule organized, there’s still a scheduling mishap that leads to both sisters pointing blame.

Let’s see which sister messed up.

AITA for refusing to go home and feed my mum’s dogs I (23F) live at home with my twin sister (23F) and our mum (52F), who is currently away for two weeks. Our mum has two small dogs, one of whom is unwell and needs to eat regularly, or she gets sick. For context, I’m at university and also have a part-time job. My sister starts uni in a couple of months and works a temp job here and there. She’s very organised and she has a calendar on the fridge where we note down any plans.

She updated her work schedule on the calendar.

I had written that I’d be working from 10 AM to 6 PM on Saturday and 12 PM to 6 PM on Sunday and also noted that I’d be watching the football with friends on Sunday evening at the pub (I invited her and her boyfriend too). On Saturday, she was out all day, and the dogs were alone—it happens sometimes and isn’t usually a huge deal. On Sunday, I walked the dogs before leaving for work. My sister and her boyfriend had already left to go to a local market. Around 2:30 PM, I texted her asking when she’d be home. She replied, saying she wasn’t going home at all.

Her sister didn’t realize she’d be gone so long.

I reminded her I was working until 6 PM and heading straight to the pub after, so I wouldn’t be home to feed the dogs. She suddenly panicked, saying I never told her I wouldn’t be stopping at home first and that the dogs would be left alone and unfed for 12+ hours. I told her that my schedule was on the fridge, and it’s not reasonable to expect I’d go all the way home for 10 minutes just to turn around and head back into the city where the pub is—especially since I was already at work in the city. To me, it seemed obvious that I’d go straight from work. She said I was being rude and unhelpful and told me to figure something out.

They keep blaming each other.

I told her there was nothing for me to figure out. She had no set plans that day and could’ve easily been home. She asked me to leave work, go home, sit with the dogs for 10 minutes, then head back out. I refused, and she claimed it was my fault for not explicitly telling her I wouldn’t be coming home between work and the football. I told her to stop blaming me and to take responsibility, especially since she knew both my work and football plans.

Their mom took her sister’s side.

She called me a jerk (along with a string of other things) and told me I had a bad attitude and that she wouldn’t be engaging with me any more. My mum is now involved and seems to be blaming me too. So now, I have to miss the start of the football match with my friends and feed the dogs, and I’m really frustrated. I honestly don’t see how I’m at fault here—but my sister insists I am. AITA?

In the end, someone needs to feed the dogs. What was her sister doing that she couldn’t come home?

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Perhaps the mom is the one who messed up.

This person points blame at her sister.

Maybe the mom shouldn’t have left.

This person wouldn’t have backed down.

Maybe they need to have a schedule of who is feeding the dogs instead of who is going out.

