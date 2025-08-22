Two Friends Were Going On A Nice Outing, But Their Trip To The Zoo Was No Day At The Park

It’s easy to get into fights about money.

But I’ll be honest, this might be the dumbest, most needless money fight I’ve ever read about anywhere.

Let’s check it out…

AITA For Not Paying My Friend Back his Money?

It starts with Steve.

Me and my best friend – lets call him Steve, went to a zoo. It was run by charity and the government so people don’t have to pay, and I’m in a tough financial situation so I decided not to.

Yeah, that’s the purpose of subsidized programs. Money is supposed to not be a barrier for entry.

However, Steve donated a ton of money to them and said I had to split it with him because it was “the right thing to do.”

And he is NOT letting it go.

Now for some stupid reason it’s a big thing and he is [angry] at me saying im a “cheapskate who hates animals”.

Let’s see what two cents the comments offered:

That’s not what a loan is.

If it was a BIG donation, it seems your friend is trying to pull a little tax scam.

It would be so easy to get that money back.

Bottom line:

Maybe go to the zoo with someone else.

