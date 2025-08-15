Two Of Her Neighbors Wouldn’t Collect Their Packages, So She Decided To Leave Them On A Dusty Shelf

Being a good neighbor can sometimes be exhausting.

If you worked from home, would you be willing to accept packages on your neighbors’ behalf?

This woman was constantly receiving packages for others in their neighborhood.

While most neighbors were polite and picked up their parcels, two houses weren’t so polite.

It will sit there until it grows mold…. This is an ongoing really petty and small revenge. I am just fed up at this point, so I’m digging my heels in. We live on a small street, and both my fiancé and I work from home, so we’ve ended up being the default post office on the street.

This woman agreed to receive parcels on behalf of her neighbors.

For the most part, it’s fine. We’re happy to take in parcels for our neighbours (we did decline the mattress though), and most of them are super nice about it. Thank you’s and coming to collect their stuff. All that stuff (what I think is basic neighbourly politeness).

Two neighbors never collected their stuff from her.

But we have two houses that just never come to get their stuff. Admittedly, my fiancé is too nice for their own good because they (after a couple of days) go round to our neighbours and deliver them. We had another delivery for one of them this week.

She declared that they are done delivering their parcels.

Ideally, we should decline it, but our postperson is lovely, so we said yes so they don’t have to carry it anymore. But I am done. I have declared (very over the top I know >.< ) that we are not delivering this parcel.

So, she decided just to leave them on a dusty shelf in their hallway.

I have a space on a dusty shelf in the hallway, and it will sit there until the end of time. Or until magically said neighbour actually comes to collect. My bet is on the end of time being sooner.

Don’t the neighbors want their packages?

One person’s uncollected package is another person’s silent inconvenience.

