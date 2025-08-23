Two Elderly Guys Got Elected To An Apartment Council And Started Implementing Crazy Rules, So A Tenant Reported Them And Filed A Lawsuit

When you think of elderly neighbors, you most likely think of kindly people pottering around their gardens.

AITA for publicly shaming two elderly neighbors and filing a lawsuit against them? I am a man in my thirties, and I live in a mid-sized apartment building with a pretty standard setup. There’s a building council that oversees maintenance, budget, admin stuff, and so on. Everything went relatively smooth here until two elderly neighbors — let’s call them Mike and Mod (both in their 60s-70s) — decided to make the building their personal chessboard.

Mike and Mod got themselves voted onto the council this year, but not exactly by the book. They took over the annual assembly as “president” and “secretary” of the session (despite not being neutral parties), changed the voting rules mid-meeting, and ignored every objection that didn’t suit them. The official minutes that came out later? Full of omissions and lies — including a claim that the vote for the council (which they now sat on) was unanimous. Spoiler: it wasn’t. I was the only one actually voted in through real consensus.

Since then, they’ve overstepped their role over and over. For example, they were publishing official documents before they were even registered with local authorities, acting on behalf of the building without authorization, and so on. Most recently, they were trying to get me to sign off on a contract “as a council” without even involving the building’s administrator. That’s illegal where we live.

Earlier this year, Mike made a completely false claim that the community could be subject to asset seizures due to a pending labor lawsuit — again, not how the law works. I’m fairly certain that was meant to scare everyone into letting them settle things without review or transparency. I tried to handle things quietly. I’ve been patient. I’ve offered peaceful ways out. But now? I’ve filed a lawsuit to challenge the legitimacy of the assembly minutes and their actions. I’m also preparing a full public report to the community, detailing everything — and yeah, it names names.

I’ve been told I’m being petty, or cruel — that they’re elderly and maybe they didn’t mean harm. But at some point, “not meaning harm” still leads to serious consequences. They’ve lied, manipulated, and acted like they were above oversight. The community deserves the full truth. Am I wrong for going full transparency mode and dragging them publicly (and legally) after trying to keep things civil for months? AITA?

When you have a position of responsibility like this man’s, you are trusted to do the best for the community.

And in this instance, his loyalties don’t lie with Mike and Mod, they lie with the community.

His actions are in the community’s best interests – as they should be.

This person agreed that he was doing everything by the book.

While others pointed out that he’d tried his best to do things quietly, and this was a warranted last resort.

Meanwhile, others congratulated him for taking a stand.

There’s no two ways of looking at it – regardless of their age these elderly folks behavior is completely wrong.

They’ve meddled with a democratic process, and are continuing to scaremonger in order to get their way.

It was important he took a stand, to let them get away with their behavior would be an injustice to the whole community.

Kudos to the one honest man here.

