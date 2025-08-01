Want Perfectly Ripe Pineapples Every Time? TikTok Creator Reveals The Simple Thing To Look For.

Grocery store produce sections can be overwhelming, and you can’t always trust that you’re going to be happy with your selection.

TikTok Creator @avadadeleinee has gained notoriety for her vast knowledge of fruit facts, and with pina colada season upon us, her simple tip for finding the ripest pineapple in the bunch is crucial.

Ava shared that finding a ripe pineapple is easier than you think.

“This is how you tell if a pineapple is ripe or not” Ava introduces before turning the POV towards the fruit.

“Not ripe” she declares as the tugs on the top of the first two fruits on the shelf.

“Oop! Ripe pineapple” she exclaims as she plucks a green leaf from the top.

@avamadeleinee here’s my random knowledge of the day for you! edit: I posted how to tell others fruits are ripe 🙂 ♬ original sound – ava

This life hack quickly reached millions and sparked debate in the comments. Let’s see what some of the top commenters had to say.

This debate raged on amongst commenters.

Though a verdict wasn’t reached, Ava still opened up a discourse that led to even more helpful tips!

Consider a major part of your grocery shopping now demystified.

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.