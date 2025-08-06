Her Brother’s Girlfriend Took An Unusual Interest In Her CCTV Cameras, So She Was Understandably Concerned, But She Never Expected She’d Break Up With Him Because Of It

Whether it’s a first date, a contractor, or even a friend, we put a lot of trust into the people we let into our homes.

Quite rightly, this is a trade off for some nice experiences, increased closeness – and, in the case of a contractor, a necessary part of having work done.

Usually all goes well – after all, most people are trustworthy.

But sometimes, all is not as it seems, as the woman in this story found out.

Read on to find out what she spotted on CCTV, and how a 16-year-old’s relationship abruptly ended as a result.

AITA for the way I approached my brother after seeing his girlfriend point out all our security cameras on CCTV? I am a 26-year-old woman, and I live with my 16-year-old brother. My girlfriend stays over regularly, and he recently had a new girlfriend (also 16) stay over at our house. While I was at work and my brother was asleep, I saw on my outdoor security camera that she had gone into my shed – strange considering it was a warm, sunny day, yet she went into the shed at the back of the garden, which is quite far from the house. I reviewed the footage (with audio), and saw her come out of the shed while on the phone and walk down the garden path and started pointing out every single one of our security cameras.

Uh-oh. And the evidence was about to get more suspicious.

As she was the far end of the garden, the audio does have some clipping due to the wind/birds tweeting, however, I did hear her say: “Camera there, two cameras over there, one down there near the window.” Then she turned around and pointed at our back gate and said, “that’s the back gate that (inaudiable mumble) jump over.” After that she goes back into the shed to continue her conversation, so I can’t hear anything other than a few audible clips now and then, such as her saying my full address and the street name which leads to the back of my house and ‘they also have two cameras on the front.’ Then she said something inaudible for a few seconds, then what sounds like ‘you can’t get past there’.

Let’s see what the woman did about the girl’s weird behavior.

I showed some co-workers the footage and they believed she said the same thing I thought I could hear, but it is worth noting that section is not 100% clear other than my full address and her stating there are is two cameras on the front. I have only met my brother’s girlfriend a few times, maybe 3-4 times at most. So when I got home me and my girlfriend asked my brother to come talk to me real quick before he went out/ His girlfriend followed him to the door, but I gestured for just him to come and then I quietly spoke, but it is worth noting she could probably hear as she was just stood in the doorway of the garden. I asked if he knew why she was pointing out and recording our security cameras. He said she actually woke him up and said, “your sister’s going to think I’m weird on the cameras.”

Then, the conversation took a turn.

It is worth noting that his girlfriend was not aware the camera has audio. I asked him what she meant, and apparently she was talking to her sister about a client of hers who lives on my street, so they were just wondering where my brother lives. I said no, there is audio and she was pointing out our cameras specifically – my girlfriend then jumped in loudly and told him, “No, that is not what she was doing, I suggest you speak to her.” The whole conversation lasted a minute, and I do understand that the way my girlfriend spoke could come across like she was accusing his girlfriend or something.

And things just kept getting worse and worse.

Anyway, after that my brother came home like 10-15 minutes later to tell us that his girlfriend has broken up with him, blocked him and said I should’ve asked her directly. Apparently she was saying some things about me, or that is what I gathered as my brother said he shouted at her to shut up or something because she was getting loud. He said he was worried I would hear, and at the end of the day I am his sister and I do a lot for him and I wouldn’t have asked if I didn’t have a reason. I didn’t pry about what she was saying as I am more bothered about my brother being upset than a teenager potentially calling me names.

Let’s see how she’s feeling about the situation now.

Now I feel bad, like I caused something and it has resulted in my brother being the one upset. Did I overstep? Is it normal to be questioning what I saw? Should I have gone about it a different way? I didn’t mean to cause drama, but it looked suspicious, and I honestly would’ve asked the same thing if anyone – even my brother – was doing it. AITA?

This woman is totally within her rights to understand why exactly a sixteen-year-old girl was explaining the entry points and camera locations around her home to a stranger down the phone.

There is no way that this is normal behavior – in fact, it suggests that there was more to her relationship with the teenage boy than meets the eye.

Let’s see what Reddit had to say about this.

This person agreed that the woman and her girlfriend were totally right for asking questions.

While others encouraged her to take immediate action.

Meanwhile, this Redditor suspected that this wasn’t the girl’s first or last nefarious relationship.

Getting rid of this girl is the best thing that could have happened.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.