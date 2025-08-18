Her Sister Asked To Borrow Her Car To Go Out Drinking, But She Told Her No And Now Her Sister Is Mad

When you have siblings living in the same house, it is very common to borrow things from each other and help each other out.

What would you do if your sister wanted to borrow your car because her headlight was out? Would you let her borrow it, or would you say no since you knew she’d be going out drinking?

That is the situation the sister in this story is in, and now she is wondering if she was wrong for telling her sister no.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for not letting my sister drive my car? Hi everyone, this argument I had with my sister was 2 months ago, but it has been bothering me ever since because I don’t know if I’m wrong or justified for refusing my sister. In this situation, I was painted as the bad guy with several fingers pointing at me, and I feel very conflicted.

My sister and I live at home with our mother. We are both in our 20s (her 23F, me 27F) and have our own personal vehicles. My sister inherited my old Nissan after my dad helped me take out a loan to purchase my own car several years ago. The title is in my name, and I’ve been paying off the loan ever since. The particular reason that caused our argument was that one of her headlamps was out. Lately, she has been on a little self-discovery, which means she likes to go out and party late at night, but her car is a liability and is asking to be pulled over for her dead lamp. On the night of the disagreement, she got ready to go out and asked me around 10:30pm if she could borrow my car for the evening, since her lamp was out. It has been out for weeks, yet she never got it fixed.

On a side note, I had gotten one of my wisdom teeth pulled earlier and was feeling generally pretty anxious and bad because of severe swelling in my throat. I told my sister no to the request. I said she was not insured with my vehicle, and I wasn’t comfortable with her driving it around at night near a bar. At this time, my plates were also up to be changed. I also knew she would probably be drinking. So overall, just a bad idea. She got huffy and said that she would let me borrow her car if I needed it. I wouldn’t ask my sister to drive her car just to go out and party. I would potentially ask if it was an emergency or if I needed to get to work, and if she needed it for those reasons, I would let her borrow my car. Not to party.

I put my foot down and said she could take her car, or our mother’s. I also blurted that she should’ve gotten her light fixed. She didn’t say anything and left the house in anger. Some time later, a mutual friend of ours texted me, asking why I didn’t give her my car. She went and told this person everything, and now he was taking her side. I wanted to tell him it was none of his business and it was between my sister and I. But I didn’t say that and just said I didn’t think it was a good idea. He responded that I was her sister and shouldn’t let her drive without a headlamp. If it was such a problem, why didn’t HE pick her up since HE has a car.

This situation has frustrated me deeply, and several people are saying I should’ve let my sister drive my car. I’ve done a lot for my sister over the years, but the one time I put up a boundary, I’m painted as the bad guy. It makes me feel bad. Like I’ve been taken advantage of throughout my life. But maybe I am wrong here. So am I wrong, or am I justified in denying my sister my car? AITA?

