Divorced Woman Claims That She’ll Never Be Single Again, But Her Sister Argues That She’s Single Because She’s Divorced

If you marry someone and then you get divorced, would you consider your new status to be single or divorced?

Two sisters in this story disagree about the answer to this question with one arguing that she’s single, and the other arguing that she’s divorced. Is it either or, or is it both and?

Read on to hear both perspectives.

AITA for telling my sister to stop complaining about how she can’t ever be single again after her divorce? My sister was going over and over about how she was now a divorcée (she signed the divorce papers last week but had been separated from her ex-husband for over two years and seems to be totally over him). And she said it was hard for her to accept that she won’t ever be single again, and I couldn’t understand where she was coming from at first. Then she told me that, just like a woman whose husband dies is a widow, a woman who was once married and gets a divorce is ‘divorced’, not single.

She told her sister that she’s thinking about it the wrong way.

So I told her to stop making an issue out of this – maybe her legal status is now ‘divorced’ instead of ‘single’, but that’s just paperwork for the government; she isn’t attached to a relationship and if she wants to put herself out there, I don’t get why she wouldn’t see herself as a single woman, or why would it be an issue even if she thought of herself as a divorcée. Her reaction was to tell me I wasn’t seeing her side and being supportive, and that I wasn’t considering that if she gets married again the guy will be her ‘second husband’, not just her ‘husband’. I still think that the problem here was solely of her own making – it’s how she’s choosing to look at it – and I didn’t apologize for stating my view.

I’m on OP’s side. I can see her sister’s point of view, but even though her sister is divorced, she is also now single.

