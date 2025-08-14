Woman Cut The Line Then Blamed The Person She Cut For Walking Too Fast

Some people will twist logic in the most baffling ways just to avoid admitting they’re wrong.

So, what would you do if someone slowly wandered toward the checkout, ignored the line you were already standing in, and then shoved their way in front of you, only to blame you for “walking fast?”

Would you call them out?

Or would you just look at them in disbelief?

In the following story, one retail employee deals with this exact situation and is left shocked.

Here’s how it all happened.

That’s not how lines work, ma’am Imagine someone is 30-40 feet away from the end of the line you are aiming for and walking slowly with about two other lines they could enter. You are in a rush, so speed walk past to the line. You get to the line and patiently wait when the person you passed enters the line, passes you, and stands in front of you. You say “excuse me?” in case it was a mistake and they didn’t see you somehow. They turn and look at you like you are the scum of the earth and lower than dirt, so you say “nevermind” because you don’t want to start a confrontation over such a small thing.

They just can’t let it go.

Then, they say, “I was in line first, you just walk fast.” Trying to make you feel like you are at fault for something. You want to retort, “That’s not how lines work, ma’am,” but stay silent. You let them finish their business, and on the way out, they look at you in your work uniform and scoff with an “I’ll be taking my business elsewhere” look. I’m not even on the clock yet.

Wow! Someone needs a lesson in manners.

