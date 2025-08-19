Woman Decides To Get Her Tubes Tied After Having Her Fourth Child, But When Her Parents Find Out They’re Really Upset

Whose decision should it be how many children you have? The correct answer would be yours. It’s your decision.

While some people struggle to get pregnant, others don’t have a problem at all and eventually want to stop having children.

Imagine having four children with your husband and mutually agreeing that you don’t want any more kids. Would you consider doing something to permanently prevent getting pregnant?

In today’s story, one woman decides to get her tubes tied, but then she makes the mistake of telling her parents.

Let’s see how they reacted.

AITA for not telling my parents I got my tubes tied So, I (27F) gave birth to my Fourth kid last month via C-Section, and I got my tubes tied during it (which my husband (27M) is, and was, in support of. So, we reach earlier yesterday, when my dad and stepmom come round to meet the baby.

She told her parents she got her tubes tied.

The birth comes up and I mention that I got my tubes tied so that me and my husband won’t have to worry about anymore kids coming along. But my parents are shocked, talking about how it’s disgraceful that I didn’t tell them sooner and what if [my husband] wants more kids.

Her parents wouldn’t listen.

I tried to explain that neither of us wanted more kids. But my parents wouldn’t hear it and left early. I didn’t think it would be a big deal that I got them tied, and that it wouldn’t matter, but am I a jerk?

It sounds like her parents were hoping for more grandkids and are upset that they’ll only have four.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person thinks her parents have issues.

Their argument is pretty outdated.

This person can relate.

Seriously. She didn’t need to tell them.

The only mistake she made was telling them.

