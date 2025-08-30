Woman Doesn’t Want To Get Involved In Her Parents’ Divorce, But Her Mom Keeps Complaining And Pushing For Information

Divorce can create tension that affects the whole family.

AITA for not telling my mom why my dad doesn’t want to talk to her. I’m 27F. My mom is 53, and my dad is 60. My mom and dad have been split up for almost 2 years now and are still working through getting divorced. My dad isn’t talking to her though. He has tried, but the majority of the time she is just toxic and mean to him.

She’s been blocked since October, and he’s using third parties to communicate and to give papers/items. I know my dad isn’t lying. I’ve dealt with mean mom many times. Having a calm, cool discussion with her can be pretty difficult. She always acts oblivious and clueless about why she is blocked.

Whenever the topic of my dad comes up, she says: “I just don’t understand why we can’t talk like adults.” Her being blocked by him shouldn’t be my issue, but she vents to me about it as if it is, and it feels so awkward.

I never do participate in talking about it, but I can’t even mention my dad without her pouting about him not wanting to talk to her. She asks about him often, but I always keep it vague because I know if I’m too honest, she will get mad.

My dad is getting ready to sell the house, and my mom really wants to help. She has been asking more about my dad, asking why he doesn’t want to talk to her. I know the answer, but I just tell her that he just doesn’t want to talk. I know if I tell her that he thinks she is toxic and mean, she will lose it.

I don’t think it’s the children’s responsibility to send that message, but she keeps asking questions. Wondering if I should just be honest. Would I be the jerk if I tell her?

Sometimes, staying silent is the kindest way to protect everyone involved.

