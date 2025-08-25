Woman Is Exhausted Of Welcoming And Hosting Guests In Their Home, So She Asked Her Husband To Send A Student To A Hotel Instead

Even the most generous hosts need time to recharge.

If your husband liked to offer up your place to colleagues and students, would you have a problem with it, or would you be happy to host them in your home?

This woman supports her professor husband’s passion for hosting colleagues and students.

However, she had a few conditions, and now she wants her husband to tell a student to find somewhere else to stay.

Read the full story below.

AITA: I told my husband I did not want to host his student at the house. My husband is a professor and he often hosts colleagues at our house. I usually know and like them, so I don’t mind this. My husband also will do 90% of the work to make this happen (room prep, food, etc.). He also co-supervises students from out of town or out of the country.

This woman is okay with hosting and welcoming her husband’s colleagues at their home.

He’s a very kind and generous guy and super-extroverted. He likes to host them at the house. He says hotels are so sterile and impersonal. Just some context to set the stage. I am generally okay with this, but I asked if we can skip hosting students because it’s more stressful and awkward since I don’t know them.

They both agreed that he needs to ask her first before he commits to another student.

Either way, we agreed that he needs to run it by me before he commits. Then, add it to our shared calendar (we have a lot going on), so we can coordinate. Well, he either forgot to ask me about this upcoming student, or I forgot he asked (honestly, either is possible). Either way, it was also not on the calendar.

Accepting this student now would mean 2.5 weeks of them not having their house to themselves.

In addition, we have currently been hosting out-of-town friends for the last 10 days. This is sandwiched between travel. Me, before they arrived. Then, both of us after the “student” leaves. So, it will be 2.5 weeks that we will not have the house to ourselves when all is said and done.

She feels exhausted from hosting other people.

AITA for asking for this student to stay at a hotel? He says he’d already said it was okay and feels bad reneging. But I’m exhausted and tired of hosting.

What’s the right thing to do in this situation?

Respecting personal limits is just as important as honoring commitments.

