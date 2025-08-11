Woman Knows The Real Reason Behind Her Parents’ Divorce, And She’s Considering Telling Her Brother The Truth

Knowing the truth can be painful, but sometimes, it’s necessary for healing.

If you knew the real reason your parents were getting divorced, would you tell your brother?

This woman‘s parents are currently undergoing a divorce. Her brother blames their mom, but she blames her dad.

So now, she’s torn between protecting family peace and revealing the full truth to her brother.

WIBTA if I told my brother the real reason our family fell apart About 3 years ago, my (21F) parents split apart and are currently undertaking divorce proceedings. My brother (18M) is currently living with my dad, while I live with my mum, with their houses only being about 20 minutes away from one another. Both my parents are very tense and are not civil during these proceedings.

When they announced their divorce, I had learnt that my mum had an emotional affair for a few months, and this had led to the divorce. This has led my brother to blame my mother for “ruining the family.” He blamed her for the split of my family. They are not currently speaking.

However, I know that my dad had a physical affair before this occurred. I had heard him and his AP being physical in the house while my mother was home. However, my dad does not know this information or that I know he has cheated. My father is currently blaming my mother for splitting the family apart. This is one of the driving reasons for my brother not speaking to my mother. He says that she cheated on him (hypocrite!).

My question is WIBTA if I told my brother the real version of what happened? Some things to consider are: My parents are underway with divorce proceedings, and if this causes many tensions between them, this can cause financial stress between the both of them.

My mum could lose lots of money. My mum is aware I know of the affair, however, is worried about any implications of telling anyone. Many people who have “chosen” my dad’s side in the divorce are aware of this. So, WIBTA?

