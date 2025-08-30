Woman Overhears Her Friend’s Fiance Saying Horrible Things About His Son, So She Records The Conversation

What would you do if a friend were getting married, but you overheard his fiance saying bad things about your friend’s child? Would you stay out of it, or would you warn your friend?

In today’s story, one woman decides to record the troubling conversation, and now she’s not sure if that was the right thing to do.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for recording my friend’s fiance at her bachelorette party and playing the recording for him? I was invited to the bachelorette party for my friend’s fiance. It was over the long weekend at a vacation rental on the beach. There was booze, a hot tub, great food. It was definitely a hit. At one point I was on the deck looking at the ocean, and the bride was drunk in the hot tub with two of her friends. She said she felt more relaxed than she had in a while. I assumed she was referring to wedding planning.

That’s not what she was talking about.

One of her friends asked if she was having trouble with the little monster. She said no, that he was manageable for now. At that point I realized they were talking about my friend’s son. I took out my phone and started recording them.

She recorded them saying horrible things.

The bride’s friends said horrible stuff about my friend’s son, and the bride responded positively to everything, laughing and agreeing. Then she said that it was too bad he wasn’t old enough to send to military school. I stopped recording when their topic changed. I don’t think they ever realized I was close enough to hear them.

She shared the recording with her friend.

When we got back I asked to meet with my friend, and I played him the recording. He was quiet while he listened. After the recording was finished he asked me to send it to him, which I did. Then he asked me to delete it, which I said I would do, but haven’t yet.

She’s wondering if she should’ve stayed out of it.

I feel like a jerk for interfering, I really do. However, I’m worried about my friend’s son. Depending on what my friend does, I might need to send this recording to the poor boy’s family. I feel like I’ve overstepped, but what else can I do? Was I being a jerk?

