Woman Politely Refused To Let A Coworker Move Into Her Apartment, So She Got Labeled The Office Villain

Everyone has the right to choose who they allow or don’t allow into their personal space.

If a coworker needed a place to stay, would you let them stay with you?

This woman has a two-bedroom house, where she uses both bedrooms for herself alone.

When a coworker asked her if she could stay with her for a couple of weeks, she politely declined.

Now, she’s wondering if she should’ve handled this differently.

Check out the full story below.

AITA for not letting my coworker stay at my place even though I “have the space” I (23F) live alone in a small 2-bedroom house. One room is mine. The other one is basically my everything room. It’s my office, my closet, storage. Sometimes, I just lay on the floor in there and stare at the ceiling when life sucks. Lol.

This woman values her space so much.

It is not a guest room. I’ve lived with horrible roommates before, so I worked really hard to be able to afford my own place and I love having my space. It’s literally my safe little bubble.

One of her coworkers got kicked out of her apartment.

Anyways, one of my coworkers (25F) got into a huge fight with her roommates and they kicked her out. She was venting at work and I felt bad and was like, “That sucks, OMG.” I even sent her a few places to look at. I was trying to be helpful without inviting chaos into my life.

Her coworker texted her, asking if she could stay with her for a few weeks.

Later that night, she texts me saying: “Hey, I was thinking maybe I could just crash with you for a few weeks since you live alone and have the space?” I literally got that sinking feeling in my chest. Nooo! No, no, no.

They’re not really close.

I’m not even close to her. We’re cool at work, but we’ve never even hung out outside of lunch breaks and complaining about our boss. She doesn’t know anything about me, and I don’t know her like that. Why would she live in my house?

So, she gently declined her request.

So, I replied super politely like: “I totally get that you’re going through it, but I really value my space. And I’m just not in a place where I can have someone stay with me.” Like I was nice. I didn’t ghost her. I didn’t ignore her. I just said no.

Now, her coworker was acting weird toward her.

Next day, she’s acting really weird. Then, another coworker tells me she said I “let her be homeless” when I “have an entire room to myself.” Like, girl! First of all, she’s staying at her boyfriend’s place. Second of all, I pay to live alone. That’s the whole point.

She just couldn’t agree to stay with a person she barely knows.

I don’t wanna feel tense or uncomfortable in my own space. I don’t wanna tiptoe around a person I barely know. And I definitely don’t wanna deal with “just a few weeks” and then turning into “I’m looking, but nothing’s coming through yet” for 2 months.

Her coworkers think she was wrong to refuse her.

Now, people at work are acting like I’m the bad guy. Sorry for not letting a coworker move into my apartment because she had a bad fight. I don’t know. I feel bad but also no. AITA?

People should understand that no is a complete sentence.

