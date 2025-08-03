Woman Refused To Let Her Guests Stay An Extra Day At Her House Because She Plans To Rest, So Now She Is Being Described As A Horrible Friend

Some people are too entitled and make unreasonable demands.

If you had houseguests who decided to extend their stay by a day, would you be happy to have them stay longer, or would you refuse to play tour guide for an extra day?

This woman will be hosting her friend and his wife in her home for a weekend stay.

But they decided to stay an extra day, and she is not okay with this. Is she really a horrible friend, or are they being horrible for extending their stay without asking if it was okay first?

AITAH for kicking my houseguests out 11 hours before their flight is scheduled to leave? My friend and his wife have made plans to visit us this summer for a weekend stay. The flight is two hours, so not a really long journey for them. We have our home professionally cleaned regularly and go all in to be good hosts to our guests.

However, with any good thing, some people try to take advantage. I usually will take an extra day from work after guests leave to get rest or even tidy up the house a bit. It’s just a peaceful time for me to return to the normalcy of our household after being in host mode. Before my friend booked his flight, my husband kinda let it slip. He told them that I will not be working the Monday after my friends’ stay with us.

Next thing I know, my friend tells me that they will be flying out on a red-eye the Monday I took off for rest. This means they will arrive early Friday morning and leave late Monday night. To that I responded that I will be taking them to the airport as early as 8 a.m. Monday morning so I can have my day of rest like I planned.

My friend tells me that he doesn’t understand why they can’t just hang out at our place or have us show them around town more on that Monday since they have a late flight. I explained to them that the day off is for me to rest, not to continue to be their host. I told them that they are more than welcome to leave their luggage here if they want to go explore on their own, but we will not be hosting them or playing tour guide after Monday morning.

He goes on to admit that it was cheaper for him to book the later flight on Monday and that it’s not a big deal for him and his wife to just hang out at my house all day until it’s time for them to fly out. Keep in mind that I will have to take them to the airport or pay for rideshare because he refuses to pay. I will also have to feed them.

I told him that they are welcome to visit and stay with us, but staying at our house all day Monday is not an option and he needs to make other arrangements. He’s now accusing me of being a horrible friend and his wife says we’re jerks. Your thoughts?

Being a good host doesn't mean being a doormat.

