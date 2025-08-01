Woman Is Fed Up With Her Lazy Husband And Messy Stepdaughter, But She’s Not Sure If Leaving Is The Right Solution

Imagine being stuck in a marriage that doesn’t feel like a marriage. It feels like you’re responsible for everything including your spouse’s daughter.

Would you eventually feel like enough is enough and leave, or, for the daughter’s sake, would you stick it out so that she has someone there to care for her?

The woman in today’s story is facing this dilemma. Let’s read all the details.

AITA for not being able to take care of my stepdaughter anymore? My husband (37m) and I (30f) moved abroad a few years back and last year his daughter (12f) came to live with us. As much as I love her and adore her, I told my husband hundreds of times that I was not ready to have her, but he said I agreed with this the moment we got married, so I sucked it up. The thing is, she is smart, funny, beautiful! But she has an attitude problem and a lot of other behavior issues and this kind of thing is defying what I believe.

Having OCD doesn’t help.

I have OCD (I do take meds) which sometimes makes our lives harder, especially with hygiene, but no one seems to care. My husband as well put all the responsibility to take care of her in my shoulders saying he is tired all the time cause he needs to work to provide us a better life. But I also work hard everyday plus taking care of the house and taking care of my step daughter. He says you don’t have to do much for a teen of 12yo but still you need to provide food (she is extremely pick eater), clothes, be at home with her so she won’t be alone.

Her husband is the opposite of helpful.

He doesn’t do much around the house, and I’ve tried so hard to make her do some chores but she is terrible at doing it, everything seems more dirt after she cleans. I get stressed and then it’s a mess. I believe I could tolerate all of this if my husband was better. But he doesn’t seem to care. We are not intimate for months, he doesn’t even say I am pretty. We don’t do anything fun together.

It’s not a very good life.

I just go to work, take care of the house and that’s it. That’s my life. Recently I found a few OF profiles and also a lot of apps in his phone for AI girlfriends, which is terrible imo.

She’s not sure what to do.

If I was in my home country I would have ended everything months ago, but since we are by ourselves in here I feel so much guilty cause he will not be able to take care of her properly and maybe she will have to go back to our country, and I also feel guilty that I will be taking away the chance for my husband to live with his daughter. So, AITA for leaving them in this situation or am I overreacting?

Her husband needs to step up and be a husband! Marriage counseling could be a good place to start before jumping to divorce.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

The husband is clearly the problem.

She’s basically just a nanny.

She’s a maid not a wife.

She never should’ve married him.

This is not what a good marriage looks like.

