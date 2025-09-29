A Cop Pulled Them Over, So They Called 911 And Reported An Emergency To Get Out Of A Ticket
Hey, whatever works, I guess…
On second thought, this probably wasn’t a very smart idea!
You’ll see what I’m talking about in just a second…
Check out this story from Reddit and see what you think.
Cop pulled me over and I called 911 and lied to get out of going to jail.
“When I was 19 I was running late to work in my tiny piece of **** economy car and on fumes of gas I didn’t come to a complete stop on a right turn.
Uh oh!
Lights behind me so I pull over.
I know I’ve barely got any gas at all and was almost to a gas station, hence why I rolled through the stop a little. Trying not to have the car break completely.
At the time (around 1995) a new digital phone had come out called Voicesteam (now T-Moblie) and their whole big thing was the phones were digital and not cellular.
They were the first phones with caller ID and one of the big things the salesman had said over and over was since it was digital the signal couldn’t be triangulated or traced. Not that I cared but it stuck in my mind.
Well as I give the cop my license, registration and insurance card I got an idea. I knew if I was late to work I was going to lose my job. They were super strict there.
OMG.
So I get an idea and right after I hand the papers to the cop and he’s walking back to his cruiser I called 911 and tell the operator I just saw a guy with what looked like a shotgun walk into a 7-11 that was about 2 blocks away. I confirmed the address then I hung up.
See ya later!
About 30 seconds later the cops comes sprinting to my car and hands me all my stuff and rushed says, “come to a complete stop next time!!” Then peels off to the direction of the store.
Pushed my car to the gas station that I’d almost made it to and felt pretty pleased with my ingenuity.
I was an idiot and I confess!”
Check out what readers said about this story.
This person shared their thoughts.
Another individual was impressed.
This Reddit user spoke up.
Another reader shared a story.
Folks, don’t try this at home…
If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.