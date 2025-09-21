A Customer Had An Amazon Package Delivered In A Most Unusual Place… The Roof

It’s a bird!

It’s a plane!

Wait, is that an Amazon package?

A TikTokker named Vince posted a video on the social media platform and showed folks how what should have been a routine delivery didn’t go as planned.

The surveillance footage shows an Amazon driver come to Vince’s house to deliver a package, but his gate was locked…

So the worker threw the package over the fence.

And it didn’t go as planned!

The driver accidentally threw Vince’s package onto his roof.

Doh!

Check out the video.

Now let’s see what folks had to say on TikTok.

This viewer chimed in.

The man who posted the video spoke up.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Good thing he had a camera or he might’ve never found the package!

