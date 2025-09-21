September 21, 2025 at 8:49 am

A Customer Had An Amazon Package Delivered In A Most Unusual Place… The Roof

by Matthew Gilligan

amazon package on a roof

TikTok/@viince__

It’s a bird!

It’s a plane!

Wait, is that an Amazon package?

A TikTokker named Vince posted a video on the social media platform and showed folks how what should have been a routine delivery didn’t go as planned.

photo of a house

TikTok/@viince__

The surveillance footage shows an Amazon driver come to Vince’s house to deliver a package, but his gate was locked…

So the worker threw the package over the fence.

And it didn’t go as planned!

amazon package on a roof

TikTok/@viince__

The driver accidentally threw Vince’s package onto his roof.

Doh!

amazon package stuck on a roof

TikTok/@viince__

Check out the video.

@viince__

This how my package got delivered Saturday morning 😂😂 #amazon #fypage #amazonfastshipping #goodmorning #thankyou

♬ original sound – Vince

Now let’s see what folks had to say on TikTok.

This viewer chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 08 17 at 9.01.11 AM A Customer Had An Amazon Package Delivered In A Most Unusual Place... The Roof

The man who posted the video spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 08 17 at 9.01.24 AM A Customer Had An Amazon Package Delivered In A Most Unusual Place... The Roof

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 08 17 at 9.01.50 AM A Customer Had An Amazon Package Delivered In A Most Unusual Place... The Roof

Good thing he had a camera or he might’ve never found the package!

