A Customer Wasn’t Impressed With the Kids’ Meal She Got From Red Lobster

by Matthew Gilligan

There have been kinds of viral videos talking about how great kids’ meals from restaurants are lately…

But this TikTokker had a different take.

Her name is Jessie and she posted a video to show viewers why she wasn’t thrilled with the kids’ meal she got from Red Lobster.

The video shows the to-go kids’ meal Jessie got from Red Lobster, which contained shrimp, rice, and broccoli.

But Jessie wasn’t too impressed with her order…

In the caption, she wrote “#disappointed.”

Jessie said, “Alright, guys, I thought it was gonna be more. But, I did the $7.99 deal. Kids’ deal from Red Lobster. I can’t stop laughing cause look at the rice. They gave me not even a spoonful of rice, and then a drink, which is tiny. And then they gave me two rolls. But, I mean, for eight bucks, not bad, but, come on.”

She added, “Could they give me a little bit more rice? I can’t stop laughing. Everyone, go get your Red Lobster Kids’ Meal.”

Take a look at the video.

Here’s what viewers had to say.

This person wasn’t impressed.

Another individual spoke up.

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

Sometimes, kids’ meals just don’t make the cut…

This one was pretty sparse.

