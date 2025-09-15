Advanced Robot Used By The Military Has A Side-Gig As A Nightclub DJ

Robots are getting more advanced all the time, and the range of activities that they are able to complete is constantly expanding. The San Francisco Gate recently reported on an AI-powered robot that made its debut as a DJ at a nightclub.

The robot was built by the Foundation Robotics Lab startup, which claims to be the only robotics company to make humanoid robots for use by the military. This type of robot is not in combat (yet) but does perform other important things, including aircraft maintenance, refueling missions in remote areas, and more.

Foundation Robotics Lab is one of the relatively few robotics companies willing to have their robots be used by the military. Other companies, including Boston Dynamics, have been very public about not wanting their equipment to be weaponized. The company’s cofounder, Mike LeBlanc, says that they take the opposite approach. They said in the SF Gate report:

“We’re the opposite. We believe that humanoids are going to be critical to the future of warfare. Hence, designing robots that are bigger, faster, stronger.”

Many people see this as a much more practical approach since it is clear that robots are going to be playing a key role in many areas of the military in the future. In addition, if robots can take the place of soldiers in combat roles, that will help to save lives.

While the robot in this story may have been designed with military applications in mind, it had entertainment running through its circuits at an event dubbed the “GigaParty.” This party was a networking event set up to celebrate the first 25 years of the 21st century and look at what the next 75 may bring. Tickets to the event ranged from $35 to $3000 per person and featured this robot, named Phantom, making his debut as a DJ.

This was a fun event, with the robot DJ being set up to show off some of the many skills that it can learn. Operating DJ equipment requires speed and precision in order to adjust the various settings and keep the music flowing.

