An Author Got Real About What It’s Really Like To Get Older. – ‘Inside every old person is a very surprised young person.’

Getting older comes with a whole host of challenges…

And if there’s one certainty in life, it’s that you can’t stop the clock!

A man named Jeff posted a video on TikTok and explained his thoughts on how he feels about aging.

Jeff told viewers that getting older is really about how other people see you.

He said that the person remains the same even as they age.

Jeff said, “Inside every old person is a very surprised young person.”

Jeff explained, “It is so weird getting old. It is so freaking weird getting old. One day you’re over here and your friends are getting married and you’re at the wedding and you’re with the friends who are getting married. So you’re all dancing with the people getting married and you’re all getting intoxicated, and then one day you blink and it’s your friends’ kids who are getting married and now you’re the old people at the wedding.”

The TikTokker added that the weirdest part of aging is that you don’t feel old…even though you are.

Here’s the video.

@jeffpearlmanauthor Here is what it feels like to get old. In very real terms. ♬ original sound – Jeff Pearlman

Now check out what viewers said about this.

This person spoke up.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this TikTok user chimed in.

We all get older…

There’s no escape!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a woman who went on a date with somebody who was 10 years older than her. Find out what happened!