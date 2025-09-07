An Impatient Driver Almost Hit Them To Get Into A McDonald’s Drive-Thru, But They Got The Last Laugh When They Were Served Before Her

I’m not sure if I believe in a higher power, but it’s stories like this that make me at least believe in karma!

Check out how this person got some nice, petty revenge on a driver who was a little too pushy one day.

Take a look at what happened!

She NEEDED McDonald’s. “I think that I just had the most petty satisfaction experience I will have all month. I was going to a McDonald’s and pulled into the middle lane and waited for a gap. I technically could have gone straight away, but it would have been close and no doubt cut off the oncoming traffic.

Slow down, lady!

The lady in a car behind me also going to McDonald’s didn’t like this. She almost clipped me when she pulled to the right from behind me and passed me waiting to go in front and cut off me and the oncoming traffic. Several cars noticeably slowed and honked at her. I was irked but saw my chance when I went over after a break and noticed she was waiting in the slightly longer of the two lines. I did a quick count and jumped over to the other line.

Gotcha!

Ordered quicker than normal and bam, I was 3 cars ahead of a lady who risked several car accidents just to get McDonald’s slightly faster than if she waited safely. As I left I honked to get her attention and waved. I have a very noticeable car and just know she knew it was me after seeing her expression as I passed by.”

Now let’s see what people had to say on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This reader was impressed.

Another Reddit user had a lot to say.

Good things come to those who wait…

Usually.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.