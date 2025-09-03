Annoying Employee Gets Pranked With Wrong Event Details, So The New Boss Dislikes Him Instantly

Karma seems to be unavoidable — especially in the workplace.

But it is going too far to trick an employee and intentionally make him look bad in front of the boss just because you find him annoying?

This is what happens to one Redditor’s annoying coworker.

See the story below for more details.

Meet the new boss Had a coworker who was a total peenoid. Everyone in the office, and I mean EVERYONE, couldn’t stand him. Let’s call him Dick.

But, then, there was a change of hands.

Our company (about 50 employees) was sold. And when it was announced, there was also a printed announcement distributed informed us that the new owner would be hosting an evening event at a local restaurant, so he could meet us and we could meet him. The coworker, who produced the announcement, using some sort of graphics program, emailed the file to the woman who did our in-house printing and copying.

Her job was to print it out and place it in everyone’s mailbox.

But this worker had something up her sleeve.

However, she was sent the raw data file, not a PDF, and had to open it in the graphics application in order to print it. This allowed her to edit it. She printed out copies, but made and printed a “special” announcement for Dick.

Dick was going to stick out like a sore thumb.

The one that everyone else received specified that it was a dress-up affair, meaning ties and jackets for the men. The one that Dick pulled from his mailbox said to come dressed casually, and wear a company logo t-shirt. She also changed the start time, on his sheet only, to an hour later than it was supposed to start. Since people refused to interact with him, he never saw the official announcement, only the one that was placed in his mailbox. My role in this was to make sure that Dick’s modified invite was removed from his desk and destroyed.

The contrast was jarring.

At the restaurant, dinner had been served, most suit jackets were draped over chairs, and we were all eating when Dick walked in wearing shorts, a company logo t-shirt, and Crocs. He was given a name tag (we all had one with our name and job title) and shown to his seat.

The new boss did not like this one bit.

The new boss noticed, and when he was making the rounds after the meal, ignored Dick.

Three people were laid off in the next few weeks, a normal thing when a company changes hands, and Dick was one of them.

Was this too harsh a punishment for Dick’s bad behavior? Let’s see what Reddit thinks in the comments below.

People couldn’t believe how rude the coworkers were without reason.

One person noted this sounded more like bullying.

And one reader questioned what Dick did.

This staff better have a good reason for humiliating this worker and making him lose his job.

