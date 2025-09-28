Apartment Manager Asked Her To Give Up Her Parking Spot For A Disabled Neighbor, But She Refused Since A Spot Is Included In Her Lease

Imagine renting an apartment that comes with a parking spot, and you own a car, so you need that parking spot.

If your apartment manager asked you to give up the parking spot, would you do it?

The woman in this story is in that situation, and she refused to give up her parking spot.

Now that the new neighbor has moved in, it’s been nothing but drama over the parking spot, and she’s wondering if she made the wrong decision.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for refusing to give my parking spot to a disabled woman? I live in an apartment building that comes with 1 spot in a parking garage. My spot is the one closest to the elevator. 2 weeks ago the apartment manager came to talk to me and asked if I would be willing to give up my spot since a disabled woman was moving in. I said sure – I would be happy to switch spaces.

That’s not what he meant.

He said I misunderstood – he was asking me to give up a space in the garage entirely. He explained she used a van with a powered ramp – that she would need 2 spaces to be able to use it. I told him I would not give up my space. I pointed out to him that the parking spot was part of my lease.

The new neighbor moved in.

Last week I came home and there was a large van with disabled plates parked next to my spot. I pulled in, parking as far from it as I could. The next day I get a call from a woman about 7:30am – she said that she was the owner of the van needed me to move my car. I wasn’t happy – I had still been asleep, but I went down to move my car. She did the same thing the next 3 days.

This is getting ridiculous!

The next morning (a Saturday) she called me at 5:30am – and I told her she had to be kidding. I went down and told her that I don’t wake up normally until 8:30am and I would appreciate it if she didn’t call before then. She told me that she had plans and not to be a jerk. I reminded her that I was doing her a favor by coming down.

The new neighbor tried to get revenge.

That evening (5:30pm) when I got home the van was parked partially in my space so that I couldn’t use it. I had her number so I called. When she picked up she said something snarky like “isn’t it annoying to have to wait on someone.” I told her the difference was I could have her towed and if she wasn’t down here in 5 minutes I would. She told me I wouldn’t dare and hung up on me.

Oh, but she did dare.

I waited the 5 minutes and called the tow company. It took the company about 30 minutes to get there and tow the car from my space. She never came down.

Now, the neighbor is really upset.

She calls at 6:30pm. I picked up and she started screaming. I just hung up on her. She called back, still screaming. I hung up again.

The drama continues, and this time the apartment manager is involved.

About 30 minutes later I get a knock on the door and she and the apartment manager is there. She asked me what I was thinking having her van towed. I told her that is what I am supposed to do if my space is blocked and I did warn her first. The apartment manager said we needed to come to a compromise.

She doesn’t think a compromise is necessary.

I said that I did not need to compromise. According to my lease I am entitled to a parking spot. I never agreed to be woken up early every day and I certainly ever agreed to give up my spot entirely. She said that she was promised a spot she could use. What was she supposed to do? I told her that she needed to work that out with him (pointing at apt mgr) and leave me out of it. I am done running every time she calls. She called me a jerk as they left.

She realizes this is a problem for the neighbor.

I feel bad. There aren’t any extra spots. It’s one per apartment. This isn’t her fault, but it isn’t mine either. AITA for not making more of an effort to help?

This is a problem for the neighbor to work out with the apartment manager. She was promised a parking spot.

End of story.

She doesn’t have to give up her spot because of another neighbor. If the apartment manager has a parking spot, maybe he can give up his spot.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

I completely agree. This is all the apartment manager’s fault.

Time to get a lawyer.

Here’s another vote for talking to a lawyer.

This is a good idea.

All she wants is what’s included in her lease.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.