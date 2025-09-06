Boss Wants Employees To Be Very Specific About Why They’re Leaving Their Desk, So The Employees Work Together To Show Him Why This Is A Bad Idea

It can be really annoying when bosses make silly rules that are a waste of time.

Often these rules involve micromanaging their employees, but smart employees will use these rules to their advantage to make the boss look foolish.

In today’s story, one boss wants employees to be very specific about where they’re going and why when they leave their desk.

Let’s see how this story plays out.

So you want us to sign in/sign out whenever we have to leave the area? Cue malicious compliance part 2. Same manager 2nd time she tried to micromanage. Manager decided that she needed to track where we were at all times. Therefore, she put up a white board with all our names on it with columns for sign out time, sign in time and she wanted us to put a reason why we left our desk. I am sure you probably have an idea as to where this is going.

She tried to fill out the board correctly.

It started out simply enough, I needed to go ask someone in another department a question (we didn’t have our own dedicated phones, just one phone for each department). I, like the good girl I am put the time I walked out of the department and who I went to see. When I got back, she was waiting for me and told me quite loudly that I didn’t put in WHY I had to go see that person and that, going forward I needed to be more detailed in why I had to leave my desk. She made sure it was in front of the entire team. Cue my malicious compliance.

Next time, she was more specific.

I had to use the restroom, so I walked up to the board put in the time I was leaving and in the reason I put that I was going to the restroom and that I would be urinating and defeating while I was there. I walked out of the department and went to do my business. My manager had stepped out to attend meeting at the time.

Her team members followed her lead.

Well, little did I know that my team had my back and they all went to the board and signed out and put that they were going to the restroom with varying detailed reasons as to what they were going to do while they were in the restroom. When I got out of the restroom all my team members were there waiting for me. We walked back into the department together just in time see our manager standing in front of the board with one of her peers as they had both been in the same meeting. The look on their faces was absolutely priceless. Needless to say the board was very short lived. 🤣

I love when employees work together to gang up on the boss and point out ridiculous rules.

