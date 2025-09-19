Bride Sets Ground Rules For Drinking At Her Wedding, But Her Side Of The Family Backs Out In Protest

Weddings are supposed to be full of love, laughter, and careful coordination—but when the bride lays down the law, things get messy.

She asked her family to respect some basic boundaries: don’t drink and drive, don’t upstage the photographer, don’t wear the wedding colors, and absolutely no photos to her estranged dad.

What she thought were common-sense rules sparked a family rebellion instead. Read on for the story.

AITA for giving my side of the family rules to my wedding? Some background information because it’s important… I was heavily abused by my dad as a kid growing up and I cut all contact with my dad when I was 18 and my family has never respected my decision to cut contact with my dad. My grandparents moved away when I was 10 taking my brother with them because they adopted him at the baby so I was alone essentially with my dad.

Fast forward I am now 22 and getting married next week and I just recently started talking to my grandma again after having no contact with her since last June, because I decided to put my dog down when he was going through liver and kidney failure instead of giving my dog to her. Anyways, since I was in contact with her and the rest of my family again I invited them all to my wedding. However, I had some rules.

The rule were please do not get too drunk and then drive home if you’re going to drink make sure that you have a driver. Please do not bring a professional camera and get in the way of my Photographer. Please do not wear my wedding colors which are red and white because I wanted the bridesmaids to stand out and please do not send any pictures of me or my kids to my dad.

After I sent those her and the rest of my side of the family backed out of the wedding stating that I had too many rules and that they are sick of my attitude. AITA?

Her side of the family bailed over rules they claim are too strict, leaving the bride to navigate both wedding planning and family drama.

Reddit weighed in on whether asking for respect was really that outrageous.

