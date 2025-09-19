Bridesmaid Is On A Tight Budget, But The Bride Expects Her To Pay $400 To Have Her Hair And Makeup Done For The Wedding

It seems like if you say the word “wedding” the price suddenly goes up, and the expenses keep adding up.

All of these expenses aren’t paid for by the bride and groom either. A lot of expenses also fall of the wedding party.

Imagine being a bridesmaid on a tight budget, but the bride is not about to spare any expense for her wedding…even on your dime.

That’s the situation the woman in this story finds herself in, and she’s pretty upset about it.

Let’s see what’s going on.

AITA for being angry that I’m being forced to pay $400 for hair & makeup as a bridesmaid? I recently moved to NC for my spouse who is military. I left my job in January, went back to grad school, and started waitressing to make ends meet. My best friend is getting married, and I’m one of her bridesmaids.

Being a bridesmaid is expensive!

I love her, but the costs are getting overwhelming. She picked a makeup artist that charges nearly $400 for hair & makeup, and required all of us to use her in order for the artist to travel to the wedding. On top of that, I’ve already spent: • ~$400 for flights & Airbnb for her bachelorette in New York • $129 for the dress • $100 tailoring • ~$600 More flights & hotel for the wedding itself • Plus the wedding gift I still need to buy

She was honest with the bride.

When she first sent us the costs back in December, I privately told her I was struggling financially and would be doing my hair/makeup myself. She said she “understood” and might reconsider a different artist if more bridesmaids mentioned it. Other bridesmaids (including the MOH) did complain, but she ultimately decided to stick with this expensive artist and expects us to pay.

It gets even worse.

Now things are worse because my dog had an accident requiring surgery & physical therapy, which we paid out of pocket. My budget is tight, but I feel stuck like I’m being forced into an awkward position where saying no would make me look like a bad friend. AITA for being angry about this?

Is the bride being unreasonable to expect her bridesmaids to pay so much for hair and makeup, or is this bridesmaid just cheap?

Let’s see what Reddit thinks.

This person thinks the bride should pay.

Here’s another vote for the bride paying.

Another person calls the bride a bad friend.

Honesty is the best policy.

Weddings have gotten way too expensive!

