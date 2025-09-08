Brother And Sister Can’t Stand Their Stepmom And Refused To Go To The Wedding, So The Stepmom Tried To Force Them To Watch The Event Video

If you hated the person your dad decided to marry, would you go to the wedding anyway, or would you refuse to go?

In today’s story, two kids refuse to go to their dad’s wedding, but their stepmom wants to make them “see what they missed.”

It didn’t go well, and now this horrible woman’s stepdaughter is wondering if she overreacted.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for how I responded to my dad & stepmom trying to force us to watch their wedding video? I’m 14f and my brother is 10m. Our dad has been with ‘Carol’ for close to two years & they got married in early November. Carol hates us. Especially me. She calls me a ‘problem child’ and is always picking at me, being rude to me. She constantly compares us to her daughters, constantly picks fights and tries to parent my brother & I.

They are forced to visit their dad.

She yells & calls us names when we have to go over. If one of her daughters does something to us, like taking our stuff, she just brushes it off and laughs. And our dad just lets it happen. We have no choice but to see him 4 times a month bc of he and our moms court agreement. But we hate it there & we hate Carol.

They made a decision their dad didn’t like.

So we didn’t go to their wedding, even though dad was super ticked and fought with us about it for two months after we told him we weren’t going. So we skipped the wedding. Last Sunday he picked us up like usual and drove us to his house. I noticed right away they were in a better mood than they have been lately. Carol was blabbing at us about their honeymoon in Florida.

They didn’t know what was about to happen, but they felt uneasy about it.

When we got to the house dad announced they had something to show us and for us to go sit in the living room while he got it. Me and my brother went and sat down, but we both had a bad feeling. The girls were nowhere around, which was weird. Carol came to sit on the other couch and she was just staring at us, looking like she’d won something. And my dad comes in with a Blu-ray disc and puts it into the player, and sits with Carol. And Carol says in this happy-witchy voice, this is since the two of you missed it. You can see what you missed.

They were right to be skeptical of this surprise.

It started playing and we realized it was a video of their wedding day. A few seconds in, it was edited to a clip of them saying I do and kissing. My brother saw this and started to cry. And I just got so mad. We hate Carol and that’s why we didn’t go in the first place. She wasn’t gonna force us to look at it now.

She wasn’t going to put up with it.

So I grabbed my brother’s hand and pulled him up off the couch and said we weren’t gonna watch this. Carol sneered and said we had no choice. I told her she’d never be in charge of us no matter how much she wished she was and told my dad we were leaving. I admit I shouted this part. She told me to stop being a little witch. And I shouted back that she’s a big FAT witch who should know better. Rude I know.

Her dad didn’t want to get involved.

She shouted at my dad are you just gonna let her talk to me like that? And dad just kind of laughed? And said he wasn’t dealing with this and went to his room and locked the door. I took my brother to get his stuff on, grabbed my bag and left, with Carol screaming at me most of that time. Idk most of what she was saying, it was too loud and screamy. I started walking with my brother down the side of the road and called mom on my cell to come get us. We walked about ten minutes before she met us on the road.

Now everyone is upset.

Dad is mad at me, Carol is ticked but idc. Mom is upset only bc she thinks I shouldn’t have walked my brother along the road. If I’m the A it’s alright

She did the right thing by leaving and protecting her brother from her horrible stepmom’s plan to make them watch a wedding they’re opposed to.

If her stepmom wants them to hate her, she’s on the right track!

Let’s see what Reddit thought of this story.

She needs to compile evidence against her stepmom.

Here’s another vote for recording her stepmom.

This person calls the stepmom “clueless.”

This stepmother has a suggestion.

Another stepmother weighs in.

This is the type of stepmother than inspires villains in Disney movies.

What a nightmare of a woman.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.