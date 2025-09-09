Brother Needs A Ride Home, So The Sibling Agrees But Makes It Take As Long As Possible To Get Home

It can be really hard to be a teenager who doesn’t have a driver’s license and has to rely on family members to get to and from work.

If you’re in this situation though, it’s helpful to at least be nice and not demanding.

Otherwise, even if a family member agrees to give you a ride, it might not work out the way you had hoped.

In today’s story, one teenage boy tells his sibling to pick him up from work.

The sibling reluctantly agrees, but the brother gets really annoyed on the way home.

Let’s see what happens.

“You HAVE to pick me up” For context my brother is inconsiderate. It was a free day for me (I had a job with random scheduling so it was either a weekday or a weekend). I’m chilling at home about to cook up something for dinner or late lunch when I get a phone call (4:30pm) my brother called me and expected me to jump up and go pick him up from his job because none of the family were available on a busy weekend for them. When I say he expected, I mean he called me up and said the exact words: “You have to pick me up.” This was before he had his own car and license(around 18).

They knew they had no choice but to pick up their brother.

His job was on the other side of town (a full 30-40 min drive or more depending on traffic) and it was at 4:30pm just before hectic work traffic at 5pm. If I had refused to get him he would have called either of our parents and whined until I was told to go pick him up. Understanding the box I had been put in, a grinch-like smile grew across my face as I made up my mind. What did I do? I picked him up, and then made three stops along the way home. Three long stops…

Here were the first two stops.

The first was at a gas station, I had been low on gas and he couldn’t complain cause I was his only ride. At the second stop, I pulled in at a restaurant to eat inside (Tijuana Flats). The whole time he his complaining that I should take it to go and that we were only 15 minutes from home. The whole time he’s whining about me wasting time and that he had to do “homework” (That “homework” took like ten minutes and then he just passed out with his TV and Xbox on).

Eventually he even called Grandma to complain. So much so she called me, to ask if I had offered to buy him any food while there (I did) then told him “tuff” he wanted the ride he got it.

And the last stop?

And finally at stop three, a supermarket 4 miles from home, I needed a few groceries. Around 6:15pm-6:20pm, when we finally got home he complained to our parents (Grandma and Dad). But when my dad got home from work he just laughed, gave me a high five, and was like: “Why didn’t I ever think of that?”. And I was like “Hey, maybe next time? I’ll come along so we can make a few extra stops.”

That was pretty clever!

Next time the brother will probably think twice before asking for a ride home.

