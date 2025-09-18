September 18, 2025 at 2:55 pm

Cava Customer Said That The Restaurant Is Vastly Superior To Chipotle

by Matthew Gilligan

Cava or Chipotle?

Chipotle or Cava?

That’s the big question today, folks!

And a TikTokker named AJ let viewers know where he stands on this divisive issue…

AJ started his TikTok by stitching to another video from a woman who said to viewers, “POV: You thought Cava was gonna taste like Chipotle.”

AJ then took over and he said, “I’ve always thought Chipotle was overrated. Then I went to Cava, and I realized that not only is it overrated, it’s brainwashed the common public.”

AJ continued, “Hella marketing and cosigns from your favorite celebrities and stuff have brainwashed everyone into thinking that that **** is good. It’s not. It’s not that good.”

The TikTokker added, “Cava is so good. Cava’s the one.”

It looks like he’s made up his mind about this!

Here’s the video.

@isthatajayyy

ts genuinely pissed me off cause Cava better than Midpotle EVERY day of the week #isthatajay #cava #chipotle #bigback #cavaisbetter #freebirds #burrito #bowl #burritobowls

♬ original sound – AJ

And this is what viewers had to say.

This person is a Cava fan.

Another individual chimed in.

And this TikTok user spoke up.

He has strong feelings about this subject!

