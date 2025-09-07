Company Changes Hands But Claims It’s Business As Usual, But One Employee Knows Better And Prepares For The Inevitable

Imagine working for a really great company, but then the company is sold to another owner.

If the new owners told you that nothing was going to change, would you believe them, or would you start looking for a new job?

In this story, one employee is in this situation and knows that nothing will stay the same when the company changes hands.

Keep reading to see how this employee makes sure to get every penny the new owners owe them.

Buy out our company and then fire everyone before you change the system? Works for me! I had worked at a small end rural internet company for nearly 6 years. It was family owned and they paid us all really well for the work that we did. Barely anyone ever left the company. In my position, I was head of sales and I controlled all software that was associated to clients. This had everything in it including billing addresses, service addresses and leads for new clients. It was an outdated program for sure, but it got the job done and it worked for us.

There was a big change.

Fast forward time and we are still doing our regular jobs when there was an unscheduled meeting thrown at us. We walked in and there were several new faces sitting on the other end of the table. They announced that they had sold the company to XYZ. XYZ seemed like an okay place to continue working because they too were local and the team seemed nice. I was told everything is business as usual and to not do anything different.

OP saw the writing on the wall.

The transition took place and ever so often, someone from the new company would come to me and ask how we would do things and get a feel for it. I could tell they were trying to weed us out so I went balls to the wall with renewals on old accounts. They announced to me that I needed to go to the HR department around closing time. Having anticipated this, I saved all of my commission files and emailed them to myself.

HR was unreasonable.

I went to the office and they laid me off on the spot because they do not pay commission to their staff. I said okay and that I plan on them still paying me commission for the time I was there as they had not discussed anything pay related with me yet. She said again we do not pay commission. I emailed my commission statement to the manager I was working with and basically was told the same thing.

They would eventually have to back down.

Fast forward to the next week when they realized they no longer had the credentials to get into our system and they called to ask for the information. I let them know that I would be happy to do that when I come up there to get my check for commission. I did not hear anything the next day and then I get a call that my commission check is in the office. I went up there, grabbed the biggest commission check I had ever made and gave them the credentials. Never tell someone business as usual when you do not intent on things being business as usual.

Whenever a company changes hands, it will never be business as usual no matter what management wants you to believe.

I’m glad this employee didn’t back down.

It’s never good for the employees when a company changes hands.

And everyone knows it.

