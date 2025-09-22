Concession Stand Worker At School Sporting Events Wants To Make A Little Extra Money, So They Change The Price

Every sports event that I’ve ever been to has had a concession stand where you can buy snacks. This is true from Little League all the way through professional sporting events.

Imagine buying something from one of these concession stands. Would you question the price you were charged for your items, or would you hand over your money without a second thought?

After reading today’s story, you might want to think twice. Keep reading to find out why.

I overcharged over 5,000 people. Back in high school I used to work the concession stand. In my school the booth was a little folding table where I would sell water, pop and chips.

But not everyone paid the same price.

To anyone that was a visiting team I would charge $.25-.50 more on the items they wanted to buy, and I would keep it. I ended up making somewhere around $3,000 doing this for my high school career, and no one ever found out because I didn’t charge anyone from the home team the same amount.

Wow! What a sneaky thing to do!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

It didn’t end well for this lunch lady.

This person does the math.

If this was a known issue, they should’ve been reported.

One person stole pizza instead of money.

Double check what you pay at the drive-thru.

I’m assuming OP recognized most of the people from their school, but this is a good point.

Stealing quarters really adds up!

