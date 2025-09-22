September 22, 2025 at 7:35 pm

Concession Stand Worker At School Sporting Events Wants To Make A Little Extra Money, So They Change The Price

by Jayne Elliott

couple buying popcorn at concession stand

Shutterstock/Reddit

Every sports event that I’ve ever been to has had a concession stand where you can buy snacks. This is true from Little League all the way through professional sporting events.

Imagine buying something from one of these concession stands. Would you question the price you were charged for your items, or would you hand over your money without a second thought?

After reading today’s story, you might want to think twice. Keep reading to find out why.

I overcharged over 5,000 people.

Back in high school I used to work the concession stand.

In my school the booth was a little folding table where I would sell water, pop and chips.

But not everyone paid the same price.

To anyone that was a visiting team I would charge $.25-.50 more on the items they wanted to buy, and I would keep it.

I ended up making somewhere around $3,000 doing this for my high school career, and no one ever found out because I didn’t charge anyone from the home team the same amount.

Wow! What a sneaky thing to do!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

It didn’t end well for this lunch lady.

Screenshot 2025 08 22 at 11.46.19 AM Concession Stand Worker At School Sporting Events Wants To Make A Little Extra Money, So They Change The Price

This person does the math.

Screenshot 2025 08 22 at 11.47.06 AM Concession Stand Worker At School Sporting Events Wants To Make A Little Extra Money, So They Change The Price

If this was a known issue, they should’ve been reported.

Screenshot 2025 08 22 at 11.47.20 AM Concession Stand Worker At School Sporting Events Wants To Make A Little Extra Money, So They Change The Price

One person stole pizza instead of money.

Screenshot 2025 08 22 at 11.47.34 AM Concession Stand Worker At School Sporting Events Wants To Make A Little Extra Money, So They Change The Price

Double check what you pay at the drive-thru.

Screenshot 2025 08 22 at 11.47.48 AM Concession Stand Worker At School Sporting Events Wants To Make A Little Extra Money, So They Change The Price

I’m assuming OP recognized most of the people from their school, but this is a good point.

Screenshot 2025 08 22 at 11.48.02 AM Concession Stand Worker At School Sporting Events Wants To Make A Little Extra Money, So They Change The Price

Stealing quarters really adds up!

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter