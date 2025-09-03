Couple Decides To Do Genetic Testing For Fun, But What They Discovered Led To A Disagreement About Whether Or Not It’s A Good Idea To Have Children

If you knew you carried the gene for a hereditary condition, would you decide to have children anyway and just cross your fingers that your kids wouldn’t have that condition, or would you decide not to have children?

AITAH for telling my partner 1/4 chance of passing on a hereditary condition to a child is very high odds? So my partner and I recently did genetic testing for fun and we discovered we each carry a gene for a hereditary condition (hemochromatosis). Now this was concerning to me because I think that 1/4 or 25% chance of passing it on to a child is very high. I realize that there is varying levels of how severe the condition can be. However what really concerned me even more was that my partner was willing to take that 1/4 risk even if it had been another hypothetical condition such as the child being both deaf and blind, or the child having other horrific genetic conditions that would really impact the quality of life they could have.

Is it really fair to risk it if the child could potentially have to suffer? What if we had other genetically normal children but the disabled one took up all the time and resources and all of the kids end up suffering? My partner argued that healthy people also randomly have children with disabilities, which is true but I think it is totally different because that is random and not really preventable or out of personal negligence.

My partner also suggested that 1/4 is just odds and hypothetically we could have a 100 children and all of them are unhealthy. To me that’s just bad logic and bad math since everytime you keep having healthy kid the odds of having the next one having the condition go higher and higher. I think just my partner willing to take such a huge risk (not just with hemochromatosis) was very unsettling. AITAH?

