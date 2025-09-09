Couple Only Has One Car, But Since They Have Two Parking Spots, They Park In The Middle Of The Two Spots

If you had two parking spots but only one car, would you be okay with a neighbor parking in the second parking spot, or would you go out of your way to make sure nobody else could park in your assigned parking spots?

In today’s story, one couple is in this situation, and they don’t want anyone else to park in their parking spots; however, they’re wondering if they’re being rude.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for parking across my two paid parking spots? My husband and I live in an apartment complex which has underground parking. As part of our rent we pay for two parking spaces, but we only have one car. The parking area underneath the block is quite tight and one of our spots is next to a corner wall, however when someone parks in the next corner wall it overlaps our spot. This means it’s quite hard to get our car in and out sometimes.

They don’t want anyone else parking in their parking spots.

Recently people have been parking in our second spot and we’ve had to leave notes to politely ask people not to do this. To counter this my husband has begun parking across both our spaces (in the middle of our spaces essentially) but the other day someone left us a rude note saying we shouldn’t park like this. AITA for using both my car spaces when I only have one car?

They’re their parking spots. I don’t see any reason not to use both of them.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This is a good way of thinking about it.

Another person points out they can do whatever they want with the spots.

Here’s a similar comment, although less flowery.

It’s the same as parking in your driveway.

Be prepared for the notes to continue.

If you’re paying for it, you might as well use it!

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.