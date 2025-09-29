Coworker Buys Lunch For Everyone, But One Employee Insisted That He Didn’t Want To Eat Anything During The Day

If a coworker told you he was going to buy lunch for everyone in the office, would you happily accept the free lunch, or would you tell him “no, thank you”?

In today’s story, one man doesn’t want the free lunch his coworker insists on buying for him, but he’s wondering if he handled the situation the wrong way.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

AITAH for refusing free food from my coworker? So today I was at work and my coworker came over and said that every Saturday they get lunch for everyone. He asked me how I like my cheesesteak. And my response was “no thank you, I don’t eat during the day.”

He didn’t take no for an answer.

And instead of just accepting my answer and walking away he pressed that it was free so how do I want my cheesesteak? Again I politely declined and he walked away. An hour later he comes into my area and lays a cheesesteak on my counter and so I picked it up and set it on his desk saying I don’t eat during the day.

Nobody is taking his side.

I told my wife and said no means no. Her response was “that’s a weird hill to die on.” And my friend said that I’m being a jerk about it. Now I’m angry because it shouldn’t matter the context I said no I meant no and apparently my feelings on the topic don’t matter and everyone seems to think I should have just accepted the food.

The coworker was trying to be nice. Is there an office refrigerator? He could’ve just said “thank you” and put it in the refrigerator to eat some other time.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person would’ve handled the situation in a clever way.

This woman thinks, “No, thank you,” was the right thing to say.

Another person suggests saying “no” until the coworker gets the message.

The coworker needs to back off.

Forcing someone to accept your generosity is actually quite rude.

