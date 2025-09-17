Coworker Posts “Do Not Disturb” Sign, And When Employee Enters To Grab Their Bag, Tensions Explode

After only a few months at a new job, one employee found herself in an awkward situation in a shared office.

Her supervisor, who had just started the week before, had posted a “Do Not Disturb” sign—but she needed to grab her belongings.

What started as a simple request quickly turned into a confrontation that left her shaken and worried about her reputation.

AITA for entering my coworker’s office after he told me not to? I’ve been working in this office for 3 months, but because of space shortages, I currently share it with a coworker who just started last week. Even though he’s new, he’s technically my supervisor. Today, I was told I could leave early because I’d finished all my work. I stepped out for about 5 minutes to see if anyone else needed help, but nobody did. When I came back, there was a “Please Do Not Disturb” sign on the door. Usually that means there’s a meeting or conversation going on, and they can last close to an hour.

I thought it meant enter…

The problem was, my bag- with my wallet, water, and food- was still in there. I didn’t want to wait almost an hour to get it, so I asked another coworker for advice. She suggested knocking. I waited another 5 minutes, then knocked. He said, “Not right now.” I knocked again to show I wasn’t there for chit-chat, but because I actually needed something. Still: “Not right now.”

Oh boy.

So I opened the door just enough to explain that I needed to grab my bag- it was literally one step inside. He immediately snapped, “I told you no,” in a raised voice and basically kicked me back out. I shut the door and left, but I was so shaken I ended up crying in the bathroom. When his meeting was finally over, I went back in to collect my things. I was still upset, and he told me I had no right to be angry.

Oh sure, let’s tell someone else how to feel.

I said I only wanted my bag and that I have the right to access my own belongings. I suggested that if he’s planning a meeting in our shared office, he could at least let me know so I can grab my stuff beforehand. He said he doesn’t see it that way and doesn’t need to tell me anything, and he kept pushing the point.

This just keeps getting worse.

At that stage, I was trying not to cry again, so I told him it’s harder for me because I’m autistic. The second I said that, his tone changed- he softened and said he didn’t know, and now it was “fine.” But it really bothered me that I had to disclose something so personal just to get basic understanding. Now I’m worried this could hurt my reputation.

Ugh.

He’s well-liked, and I’m scared it’ll get spun as me causing drama- especially since I’ve been socially excluded before because of my autism. Until now, this was the first workplace where I felt genuinely safe and included, and I’d even considered staying long-term. Now, I’m not so sure. So… AITA for going in after he told me not to?

Redditors said she was absolutely justified in entering the office.

This person says to take this to HR.

This person said it’s a shared office. Key word: SHARED.

And this person also suggests taking it uo to a higher level.

Sometimes a quick trip for your bag turns into a lesson on boundaries, disclosure, and workplace etiquette.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.