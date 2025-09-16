Cracker Barrel Has A New Aesthetic, And Not Everyone Is Psyched About It

They say all that is old is new again.

And it seems that the much-maligned but still beloved Cracker Barrel is of the opinion that even the old needs a refresh sometimes.

They’ve started implementing a new look, and not everyone is on board with the change.

Here it is from TikTok user @kristilynnstokes:

“When it’s your 1st time seeing the new Cracker Barrel aesthetic,” reads the caption.

It definitely looks…different? Cleaner? Simpler?

But our customer does not seem enthused.

Maybe it’s actually a carefully calculated move?

Some said this would be their line in the sand in the future.

Others said they were already out.

And some said they cared more about the literal substance than the style.

But do they still have that little peg board game?

