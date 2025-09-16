September 16, 2025 at 8:48 am

Cracker Barrel Has A New Aesthetic, And Not Everyone Is Psyched About It

by Ben Auxier

Kristi Stokes at Cracker Barrel

TikTok/kristilynnstokes

They say all that is old is new again.

And it seems that the much-maligned but still beloved Cracker Barrel is of the opinion that even the old needs a refresh sometimes.

They’ve started implementing a new look, and not everyone is on board with the change.

Here it is from TikTok user @kristilynnstokes:

Kristi Stokes at Cracker Barrel

TikTok/kristilynnstokes

“When it’s your 1st time seeing the new Cracker Barrel aesthetic,” reads the caption.

Kristi Stokes at Cracker Barrel

TikTok/kristilynnstokes

It definitely looks…different? Cleaner? Simpler?

Kristi Stokes at Cracker Barrel

TikTok/kristilynnstokes

But our customer does not seem enthused.

@kristilynnstokes

I prefer the darker cozier look, I also don’t like change.. but… #decor #aesthetic #crackerbarrel

♬ Big Dawgs Mister Gray Edit – Mister Gray

Maybe it’s actually a carefully calculated move?

2025 08 13 15 21 05 Cracker Barrel Has A New Aesthetic, And Not Everyone Is Psyched About It

Some said this would be their line in the sand in the future.

2025 08 13 15 21 40 Cracker Barrel Has A New Aesthetic, And Not Everyone Is Psyched About It

Others said they were already out.

2025 08 13 15 21 50 Cracker Barrel Has A New Aesthetic, And Not Everyone Is Psyched About It

And some said they cared more about the literal substance than the style.

2025 08 13 15 22 22 Cracker Barrel Has A New Aesthetic, And Not Everyone Is Psyched About It

But do they still have that little peg board game?

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter