Customer Asks For A Specific Product, And Their Followup Question Becomes An Inside Joke Between Two Coworkers

Imagine going to a store to buy something and not being able to find it. If you asked an employee if they had the product and they told you “no,” would you accept that answer or would you keep asking?

In today’s story, one customer asks a follow-up question that ends up becoming an inside joke between the coworkers who were working at the time.

Keep reading for all the details on this inside joke.

An inside joke with the coworkers. I used to work at a liquor store, the company specialized mainly in wine. I was a beer guy and had a good time with it. One night im chatting with my coworker shutting down a sampling station when a couple guys come up and ask if we have 4Locos.

The employee answered honestly.

Now this company was unique in which it wanted to keep away from malt liquor beverages. I never got a clear answer why but anyway. We tell the customer we do not carry the 4Loco brand of beverages. His friend next to him then asks “Do you have the grape 4Locos”?

It became an inside joke.

I look at my co worker then back at him and say “no 4Loco products sorry but we have other beverages.” They say no and decide to move on. It became an inside joke between my co worker and i to ask each other for 4Locos and then ask about the grape flavor. The best random encounter shared together.

