Customer Claimed He Deserved $40 For Folding His Own Clothes While Cashier Was On The Phone, But They Handed Him His Receipt And Refused To Engage

Dealing with the public means encountering every flavor of entitlement known to humankind.

One man threw a passive-aggressive fit in the middle of a transaction, assuming his time was more valuable than everyone else’s.

What he said after his meltdown was the final straw for one cashier.

Read on for the full story!

Elderly customer acting like a baby because I’m on the phone I work in a clothing store that has phones at the counter, so I have to take calls from customers. Obviously, if there’s a customer at the counter already, I won’t answer a call, but I answered when no one was there.

Then came the most entitled customer perhaps ever to exist.

Suddenly, when I’m on the phone, an old man comes from nowhere and flings his clothes onto the counter like a 5-year-old. He proceeds to rush me with his constant sighs and tapping on the counter.

The cashier tries to get him out the door, but he’s more stubborn than that.

In an effort to get rid of him already, I tried to serve him whilst I was on the phone, but apparently that wasn’t good enough either. He must expect me to hang up, as he takes the clothes out of my hand and starts folding them himself (awfully, by the way — I think it looked better when he flung it on the table).

So the cashier gives up and finishes up the phone call.

So, at that point, I just completely ignored him until I was done. If I’m on the phone with a customer, my top priority is the person I’m on the phone with. So you can go ahead and cry — the more you have a sook, the more you’re gonna wait. 🤷‍♂️

But then the customer had quite the retort.

Here’s the kicker: after it all, when I tell him the price is $40, he says, “You should pay me $40 since I’m the one who did everything,” and then cracks a smile at me, as if he was expecting me to laugh with him. I stared at him blankly in silence and then gave his receipt. 😐

This cashier refused to reward his childish performance with a reaction.

What did Reddit think?

This customer isn’t owed a dang thing according to this commenter.

Customers really ought to get a new set of jokes.

This very behavior is this user’s personal pet peeve.

This user thinks it might be an age thing.

The rest of the job is exhausting enough without being expected to validate every grown man’s tantrum.

Sometimes the best response is no response at all.

