Customer Didn’t Give Store Their Real Email Address When Setting Up Their Account, So Now They Get Free Cat Treats

Use my email address in-store, I’ll spend your loyalty reward points on cat treats Back in 2021, I started getting random emails from Tractor Supply asking me to rate my order. I’m in the UK, so I had no clue what Tractor Supply was – turns out they’re in the US and they don’t even sell tractors. When the first email arrived, I thought it was probably a mistake.. the customer making the purchase at Tractor Supply may have just given the wrong email address at the checkout. I got in very early with Gmail, so my email address is very simple. It’s understandable someone might have just made a mistake once or twice, but the emails kept coming. The simple solution would have been to just block the Tractor Supply emails, but I was feeling something a bit more petty in exchange for using my email address to send spam to.

There wsa a loyalty program.

Turns out I could create a Tractor Supply account on the website, even though I don’t live in the USA, and when I created the account with my email address, it connected my new account with the in-store loyalty profile the perpetrator was using my email address for. I could see the full history of all of their in-store orders. Dog collars, cement, etc. When you make a purchase at Tractor Supply, you get points back to your loyalty account that you can then use to activate a reward. The perpetrator was waiting until they reached enough points to get a $10 discount off their next purchase.

They’re never going to get the $10 discount.

One of the other rewards you can buy with loyalty points is a voucher for a bag of cat treats, so now every time I get an email from Tractor Supply about a new purchase, I login to my account and exchange my newly assigned loyalty points with a voucher for a bag of cat treats. The account currently has 8 accrued vouchers and it’s now turned into a game of how many cat treat vouchers I can get before they notice. I don’t know how it works in-store, or if there’s a limit on how many you can have, but I’m secretly hoping on a future purchase the perpetrator is asked if they want their 15-20 free bags of cat treats added to their order and they finally realise they probably shouldn’t use a random petty strangers email address.

