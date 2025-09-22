Customer Is Annoyed That A Store In The Mall Isn’t Open Yet, So He Asks The Employee To Open Early

Imagine going to the mall to buy something you really need right that second. What would you do if you showed up to the store you wanted to shop at but they were closed? Would you go to another store, wait until the store opened, or make unreasonable demands of the employee?

In this story, one customer seems to think he’s above the rules. Let’s see what happens when he goes shopping at the mall.

Customer thinks we should open for his convenience and not just during our hours of operation. I work at a clothing store in a mall. On Sundays, our store opens at 12, and we get in about a half hour early to do all the opening duties. It’s 11:40, I’ve just gotten up to the front from doing paperwork in the back and am getting ready to open the registers. I look up and there’s a man standing right against the gate, just staring at me.

The man had a question.

I told him we opened at noon. He then says, “Can you open early? I need to get three pairs of pants.” I just kind of stared for a couple seconds, wondering if he was actually asking me this. After finally managing to compose myself I tell him, “No, sorry. I still have to finish getting everything ready.”

The man was pretty annoyed.

To which he scoffed and turned to his wife and kids, clearly irritated with me. They left and did not come back when we were open. But my dude, it’s not my fault you waited for the last minute to get these pants. Lack of planning on your part does not equate an emergency on mine. The mall hours are posted on the doors and our store hours are posted on our store windows. He even LOOKED at the hours, saw we opened at 12, and then continued to look in at me until I said something to him.

OP wants to know what he was thinking.

I swear some people really think they’re the main character in everything they do, and everyone else is just there to help them win. I kinda hope he calls to complain just because I want to know how he spins the story to make him the wronged one lol.

Noon seems pretty late for a store at the mall to open. I can kind of understand the man being annoyed that they opened so late, but the store hours are the store hours. He is not an exception to the rules.

