Customer Pays For Her Purchase, But Then She Wants To Know If The Item Can Be Returned Even Though The Store Has A No Returns Policy

Imagine going to a secondhand store where signs clearly indicate that the products are sold as-is and cannot be returned. Basically, make sure you really want it before you buy it.

Now, imagine being an employee at this store. How often do you think customers would ignore the signs and try to return products? I’m guessing a lot.

In today’s story, an employee at a store like this recounts an experience that happened when a mother and daughter visited the store.

Let’s read all about it.

It is truly a monday I have had Karen’s all day long, while dealing with truck. This one takes the cake so far (I’m on lunch so hopefully it doesn’t get worse from here). I had a woman and her daughter come to check out. They separated their orders and the mom went first. She paid for her air fryer and then after paying, asked “what if it doesn’t work can I return it?” Ma’am, the appliance says flat out on it “item is sold as is, no warranty or guarantee” in HUGE letters directly under the price tag. Also note: we are a second hand store.

The answer was clear, but the daughter disagreed.

Me: Ma’am we do not allow returns, items are sold as is Her: Oh Daughter: THAT IS NOT TEXAS LAW YOU HAVE UNTIL YOU LEAVE THE STORE TO RETURN Me: we do not allow returns

This employee is the one who knows the law.

Daughter: IT IS THE LAW. I KNOW MY RIGHTS AS A CITIZEN. 1 – We have outlets scattered throughout the store to use 2 – We test the items before they go out out on the floor 3 – Texas law does not have a policy regarding returns, other than it is at the stores discretion.

The time to ask about returns would be before you buy the product. Too late now!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Here’s a story about a yard sale.

The law is different when the item is secondhand.

Here’s a fun fact about Texas laws.

It would be hard having an unusual weekend.

Here’s a snarky response to the customer.

No returns means no returns.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.