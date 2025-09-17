Customer Tries To Cut The Line, But The Employee Isn’t About To Let That Happen And Puts Her In Her Place

Imagine working in a customer service position at a retail store. If there were multiple customers waiting to be helped, would you know who was there first if there wasn’t an actual line?

In today’s story, one employee seems to know who is next, but one customer wrongly thinks she is next.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

The Woman Who Almost Threw A Tantrum Because I Helped The Next Person In Line. This was quite a few years ago. It was me and two other workers working the customer service counter, helping customers. It was getting quite busy. We had a group of people starting to wait around for us to help them next. They didn’t form any line, they were just standing wherever.

One customer tried to cut the non-existant line.

Soon, we had about 5 people standing around, waiting for our help. I was finishing up with a customer, a woman maybe in her 50 came up. She had the Karen haircut, glasses, and was standing between me and the next customer that was there first. When I was done, I walked past her, asking the other customer what they needed help with.

Classic Karen.

That’s when I heard a loud, sharp, gasp, and look to see Karen looking at me with a open mouth, red in the face. But before she said anything, I quickly said to her “I’m helping the next person in line ma’am.” And the customer I was going to help, he spoke up and said “Yes ma’am. I was here before you. He’s just helping the next person in line.” The woman said nothing, she just kinda looked meek and just sunk away to wait for help.

It probably would’ve helped if there were a real line. The woman may not have realized she was cutting the line, but I love that the other customer spoke up and backed up what OP said.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted.

This person thinks the upset customer was acting like a toddler.

It is pretty unreasonable.

This person rewrote the title.

It’s an easy problem to solve.

Some adults needs to go back to elementary school and learn how to form a line.

