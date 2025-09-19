Daughter Is Tired of Living With Her Terrible Father, So She Secretly Moves Out and Brings Her Sick Mom Along, Leaving Him Furious and Powerless

She’s spent years waiting for the day she could escape her father’s constant anger—and now, after buying her own apartment, she finally has.

But this move isn’t just for her. Her mother, facing a serious cancer diagnosis and years of emotional abuse, is coming too.

What happens when years of tension, fear, and secrecy collide in one final exit?

AITA for secretly moving out and bringing my mom with me? I (32f) have bought an apartment. It’s been a long road as I’ve wanted to move out of my parents home for ages, but I could never afford it until now. I have gone through the whole buying process keeping it a secret from my dad. For context I don’t have a good relationship with my dad, he is a very angry and bitter man and is emotionally abusive. My mom and I are always walking on eggshells. He is less than supportive and easily takes offence. He has a habit of threatening to ‘go to the woods and not come back’ during arguments.

Oof.

Last year my mom was diagnosed with cancer and the prognosis is not good. It has given me the push to find a way to move out, because both of us know dad will be awful to live with when she starts getting worse. Already he is trying to get her to stop treatment that is extending her life, because it interferes with his ability to book a holiday.

Wow.

She has met me after work, crying her eyes out because he told her she won’t see her next birthday. He won’t let her go to any appointments alone, even if she says she wants to, and will get verbally aggressive when he doesn’t get his own way. Mom is so worried that he will only think of himself that she has made me her lasting power of attorney.

How awful.

My mom and I are on the same page, we can’t take it much longer and want to leave. I have been moving my possessions over to my new place slowly after work, but it is getting time to hire a removal company. As the time gets nearer I am starting to have doubts and am worried about the impact us suddenly leaving will have. I’m scared to tell dad I’m leaving and mom is coming with me but I also feel sneaky for doing it all behind his back.

How scary.

He has no idea, and I know he will not understand why we have done what we’ve done. He will definitely see us a the bad guys, and I’m a bit worried that he will harass us. On the one hand I feel like I’m gaslighting myself into staying as most of the time things are plodding along okay, but I also sometimes feel like I’m being overly dramatic and a horrible person for taking mom and myself away from him and going no contact. AITA?

They’re leaving behind the toxicity, taking control of their lives, and facing the fallout together.

The dad’s fury is inevitable, but for the first time in years, mother and daughter are finally free.

Everyone basically says she’s NTA.

This person says to do it quick and silently.

This person explains it simply and honestly.

They packed, they ran, and dad’s left yelling at empty walls…

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.