Daughter Wants To Take Her Cat With Her When She Moves Out, But Mom Thinks The Cat Should Stay In The Family Home

For many people, pets are part of their family.

If your child has a pet that is their pet, should they take the pet with them when they grow up and move out, or should the pet stay in the family home where it has lived its whole life?

This woman has cared for the family’s cat for seven years, but her adult daughter moved out and wanted to take the cat with her.

She thinks this is a bad idea.

AITA for not letting my 22 year old daughter move out with the cat My daughter, 22, has moved out of my house to a city 2 hours away. She’s working there and has a little apartment. We have a cat who is seven years old. It was bought “for her” when she was 15, but essentially, is the family cat.

This woman fed, took care of and spent money on the family cat.

I have done all the caretaking and paid for the cat her whole life. My daughter, of course, loves and spends time with the cat, but she has never looked after her. The cat is also bonded to my Siamese and to our dog.

So, she told her daughter she couldn’t bring the cat with her.

So now, she wants to take the cat to live with her. And I told her no. It’s not best for the cat. This is an indoor-only, very timid, lap-type of cat who would likely be traumatized by a move like this. However, my daughter says it is “her” cat and I can’t hold it hostage. AITA for not letting her take the cat?

Should the cat stay in the only home it has ever known, or should it move with the daughter?

Truly caring for your pet means making a difficult choice for their well-being.

