September 3, 2025 at 2:48 am

Delivery Driver Caught Sneaking Fries From a Customer Order, Because Your Fries Are Not Safe Anywhere

by Ben Auxier

A DoorDash driver taking fries from a bag

TikTok/bryoncleanupcrew

When I was growing up we had what we called the “fry tax.”

Basically if someone in the group had fries, everyone was gonna take a couple of them.

There was nothing you could do about it. It was the law

It seems that same tax extends to other services, like in this video by TikTok user @bryoncleanupcrew:

A DoorDash driver taking fries from a bag

TikTok/bryoncleanupcrew

“When your DoorDash driver thinks the tip includes a taste test.”

A DoorDash driver taking fries from a bag

TikTok/bryoncleanupcrew

Sure enough, you can see them sneak out a couple of fries from the bag.

A DoorDash driver taking fries from a bag

TikTok/bryoncleanupcrew

Before sealing it back up again.

@byronofficaltictok

Nahh Bro, thought he was slick taking a little bite like we not watching acting like it’s his order. This NYC WE SEE EVERYTHING. @DoorDash #doordashdriver #doordash #nyc #crazy #foryou #fypシ゚viral #viral

♬ original sound – byronofficaltictok

I don’t know how to tell you all this, but those little stickers are…just little stickers.

Screenshot 1 0753ce Delivery Driver Caught Sneaking Fries From a Customer Order, Because Your Fries Are Not Safe Anywhere

Maybe he was doing a thorough test? For safety?

Screenshot 2 50ae7d Delivery Driver Caught Sneaking Fries From a Customer Order, Because Your Fries Are Not Safe Anywhere

It’s bold, I’ll give him that.

Screenshot 3 ab4bf4 Delivery Driver Caught Sneaking Fries From a Customer Order, Because Your Fries Are Not Safe Anywhere

But some people were talking crazy:

Screenshot 4 9b56bc Delivery Driver Caught Sneaking Fries From a Customer Order, Because Your Fries Are Not Safe Anywhere

If I EVER find out that a delivery driver has eaten a couple of my fries…

I will shrug, tbh.

Like whatever man, he probably doesn’t get paid enough anyway.

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter