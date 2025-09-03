Delivery Driver Caught Sneaking Fries From a Customer Order, Because Your Fries Are Not Safe Anywhere

When I was growing up we had what we called the “fry tax.”

Basically if someone in the group had fries, everyone was gonna take a couple of them.

There was nothing you could do about it. It was the law

It seems that same tax extends to other services, like in this video by TikTok user @bryoncleanupcrew:

“When your DoorDash driver thinks the tip includes a taste test.”

Sure enough, you can see them sneak out a couple of fries from the bag.

Before sealing it back up again.

I don’t know how to tell you all this, but those little stickers are…just little stickers.

Maybe he was doing a thorough test? For safety?

It’s bold, I’ll give him that.

But some people were talking crazy:

If I EVER find out that a delivery driver has eaten a couple of my fries…

I will shrug, tbh.

Like whatever man, he probably doesn’t get paid enough anyway.

