September 25, 2025 at 2:55 pm

DoorDasher Thinks She Found A Free Money Hack, But Did She Really?

by Michael Levanduski

Door Dasher in her car

TikTok, Shutterstock

Everyone is looking for a way to save or make money these days, and this TikToker got pretty creative.

She works as a Door Dasher on the side, and she thinks she has figured out a way to make a little extra. Check it out to see what you think…

Her video is very brief, and it shows her in her car with a bag of food while the song “Bad as I Wanna Be” is playing, with her singing along.

Door Dasher picking up food

TikTok/kameronstpierre

The caption on the video explains what she did. It reads, “When I DoorDashed Chili’s, but I’m a dasher and picked it up myself, so I basically tipped myself.”

Oh my sweet summer child. That is not at all how this works.

Door dasher with food

TikTok/kameronstpierre

She seems so happy with what she did. In the description of the video, she wrote, “IDK if this was a win or not.”

At least she knows enough to question something that seems too good to be true.

Door dasher with food

TikTok/kameronstpierre

DoorDash orders are a lot more expensive than picking them up in person, and DoorDash adds a fee. Does she really think that both Chili’s and DoorDash are losing money on every order?

I really hope that she hasn’t been doing this every day, thinking she is saving money.

Check the video out for yourself and see what you think.

@kameronstpierre

idk if this was a win or not #fyp #relatable #fup #doordash #doordashdriver #doordashlife #doordashing #doordashingadventures #foryou

♬ bad as I wanna be – audios

Some of the people in the comments think she is right, but others know she is wrong.

This person doesn’t understand how DoorDash really works.

Comment 1 DoorDasher Thinks She Found A Free Money Hack, But Did She Really?

Here is a commenter trying to explain it, but others just don’t get it.

Comment 2 DoorDasher Thinks She Found A Free Money Hack, But Did She Really?

This would be a much smarter option.

Comment 3 DoorDasher Thinks She Found A Free Money Hack, But Did She Really?

I admire the hustle, but she is losing out on this one.

I’m pretty sure.

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter