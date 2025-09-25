DoorDasher Thinks She Found A Free Money Hack, But Did She Really?

Everyone is looking for a way to save or make money these days, and this TikToker got pretty creative.

She works as a Door Dasher on the side, and she thinks she has figured out a way to make a little extra. Check it out to see what you think…

Her video is very brief, and it shows her in her car with a bag of food while the song “Bad as I Wanna Be” is playing, with her singing along.

The caption on the video explains what she did. It reads, “When I DoorDashed Chili’s, but I’m a dasher and picked it up myself, so I basically tipped myself.”

Oh my sweet summer child. That is not at all how this works.

She seems so happy with what she did. In the description of the video, she wrote, “IDK if this was a win or not.”

At least she knows enough to question something that seems too good to be true.

DoorDash orders are a lot more expensive than picking them up in person, and DoorDash adds a fee. Does she really think that both Chili’s and DoorDash are losing money on every order?

I really hope that she hasn’t been doing this every day, thinking she is saving money.

Check the video out for yourself and see what you think.

Some of the people in the comments think she is right, but others know she is wrong.

This person doesn’t understand how DoorDash really works.

Here is a commenter trying to explain it, but others just don’t get it.

This would be a much smarter option.

I admire the hustle, but she is losing out on this one.

I’m pretty sure.

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.