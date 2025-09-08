Employee Can Only Fly Business Class If The Flight Is At Least Eight Hours Long, So They Make Sure That Happens

There is a huge difference between flying business class and flying economy, so if you had the option to fly business class for a business trip, would you take it?

In today’s story, one employee is determined to get a business class flight approved, even if it’s not the most direct route to the destination.

Let’s see what they decide to do.

No business class flight unless it’s 8hr transit? No worries Recently changed jobs and new workplace policy is if you have to be in transit more than 8hrs you get a business class flight. I had to fly from Melbourne to New York and the cheapest/quickest business class flight was Mel-San Fran-New York – however the business class flight was denied for the SF-NY leg because it was less than 8hrs.

This clever employee found a brilliant workaround.

No worries. Changed the flight to go via Dubai which means two 13hr flights at a much higher costs and an extra day per diem and a 4hr visit to the Moet-Chandon bar in the Emirates business lounge in Dubai.

Now that’s a great example of taking advantage of a company’s travel policy!

