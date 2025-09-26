Employee In Charge Of Inventory Thinks Of A Way To Steal Without Anyone Knowing, But Another Employee Has The Same Idea And Gets Caught

If you worked at a store and thought of a way to get away with stealing without getting caught, would you do it?

The person in this story was in that situation and was planning to put a clever plan into action. The only problem was that another employee had the same idea.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

I had to fired someone for doing what I was about to do Toys R Us, about 23 years ago now. Finally left the store to work at a prison, then media. The way the inventory worked, new gaming systems were counted every day and kept on a log. They were compared to sales and if there were differences, cameras were checked and RZ employees were asked, since the inventory was kept in a little locked room behind the counter.

There were situations where items were sold at a discount.

Thing was, if something was returned and missing something but was still sellable, we could give it a big orange sticker, mark it down out of a monthly allowance, and ​​​put it back on the shelf. Something like a missing controller was like 20% off and marked on the label. We got a 3DS back, one blown pixel in the upper right, nothing else wrong. Marked it down 10%.

He thought of an easy way to get away with stealing.

When something went through that system, it fell out of inventory. We still counted them, but it was informal, because there was no inventory to check. My brain went “not only is it out of inventory, I’m the assistant director. If I just it took it, no one would know.” Recently married and very broke, sounded like a great idea.

It didn’t work out the way he expected.

I went to do it, and it was gone. I immediately dropped to investigation mode and started asking questions. Our loss / RTW guy, in charge of the markdown process, finally admitted to me that he had just done exactly what I was about to do, only the previous day. I fought for his job (just return it, removal from that position, etc) but someone had told the director and Jim gave me no choice.

He feels bad about how it played out.

Jim and I got into a very loud argument about it and he demanded to know why I was so deadset on defending a “worthless thief”. I was told later he became a trucker. I still think about it and feel rotten. Even had I not been about to do it, I still would’ve fought for him, but the fact that I was made it hit so much worse. I guess I’m grateful he saved my job in a way, but he didn’t deserve that.

He was thinking about stealing, but Jim actually did steal. He shouldn’t feel bad about the consequences.

The same thing would’ve happened to him. Stealing doesn’t pay.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person reflects on how easy it would’ve been for any employee to find themselves in the same situation.

This is probably why he feels guilty.

Here’s another story about employees stealing….kind of.

I don’t think this was his intention. It sound like another employee overheard and told the boss.

This person explains how it worked out well for everyone in the end.

If you steal from the company, expect to get fired.

